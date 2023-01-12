Walker started five of his six games played this season, completing 63 of 106 attempts (59.4%) for 731 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Walker was thrust into Carolina's starting role amid injuries to Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Although he led the Panthers to a couple of wins, Walker was inconsistent prior to suffering an ankle injury of his own. As a restricted free agent this offseason, it may be surprising if Walker is retained, as his spot with the Panthers was connected to his former college coach, Matt Rhule, who was fired by Carolina early in the 2022 campaign.