Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 108 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed three times for 14 yards in the Panthers' 25-15 win over the Falcons on Thursday night.

Walker operated in a very strict game-manager role while D'Onta Foreman carried the load for the offense, but at least the inconsistent signal-caller remained free of turnovers after a benching in Week 9. Walker's modest but steady performance seemingly keeps him in the starting role for a Week 11 road matchup against the Ravens a week from Sunday.