Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Walker will start again in Week 9 against the Bengals, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Walker drew a second straight start in Week 8, but aside from a 62-yard Hail Mary touchdown at the end of regulation, the undrafted quarterback struggled mightily against Atlanta's poor defense. Baker Mayfield has moved past his high-ankle sprain, while Sam Darnold (ankle) remains out, though he was designated to return from IR ahead of Week 7. Despite encouraging developments from Mayfield and Darnold, Wilks will continue to roll with Walker for at least one more week. During his two starts, Walker has completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 494 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, which was returned for a touchdown.