Walker will start Thursday's matchup against the Falcons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Coming off back-to-back solid performances, Walker fell flat against the Bengals in the first half of Sunday's Week 9 loss and was ultimately replaced by Baker Mayfield, suggesting Walker's time as the primary signal caller had come to an end. However, the former XFL quarterback will get another crack against the Falcons, who the Panthers defeated in Week 8 thanks to Walker's 62-yard Hail Mary to DJ Moore to force OT. Sam Darnold was activated off IR on Monday morning, but with Carolina on a short week, the Panthers will opt to go with Walker for at least one more contest while Darnold gets back to full speed.
