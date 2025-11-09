Umanmielen (groin) returned to Sunday's game against the Saints before leaving again in the second half, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Umanmielen initially left Sunday's game due to a groin injury. He was cleared to return to the contest but appeared to aggravate the injury in the second half and was unable to come back for a second time. Umanmielen's practice participation over the coming days will be worth monitoring ahead of the Panthers' Week 11 clash against the Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 16.