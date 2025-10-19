Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Exits with back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Umanmielen (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site stated on X.
Umanmielen registered a quarterback hit on Justin Fields before leaving in the second quarter after sustaining a back injury. The 23-year-old strongside linebacker was a depth piece playing behind linebacker D.J. Wonnum.
