Umanmielen (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site stated on X.

Umanmielen registered a quarterback hit on Justin Fields before leaving in the second quarter after sustaining a back injury. The 23-year-old strongside linebacker was a depth piece playing behind linebacker D.J. Wonnum.

