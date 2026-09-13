Umanmielen is expected to start Sunday's game against the Bears in place of an inactive Patrick Jones (back), Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Umanmielen was a third-round pick out of Ole Miss last year and appeared in 16 regular-season games as a rookie, recording 24 tackles (13 solo), including 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on just 222 defensive snaps and another 88 on special teams. With Jones injured and Nic Scourton (knee) done for the year, Umanmielen is likely to see more action in 2026.