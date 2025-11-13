Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Looks good for Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Umanmielen was not on Carolina's injury report Wednesday.
Umanmielen suffered a groin injury in Sunday's loss to the Saints and was ultimately unable to play in the second half. That he avoided any additional time on the injury report suggests Umanmielen will be ready to suit up in Week 11 against the Falcons.
