Umanmielen (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Umanmielen likely tweaked his ankle during the Panthers' Week 8 loss to the Bills, and the injury prevented the rookie third-rounder from practicing Wednesday. He'll have two more opportunities to return to practice and avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's game against Green Bay. Umanmielen has worked in a rotational role at linebacker and has nine tackles (five solo), including 1.5 sacks, through the first eight regular-season games of his NFL career.