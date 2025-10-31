Umanmielen (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

The 2025 third-round pick from Ole Miss didn't practice all week due to an ankle injury, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Expect Thomas Incoom and Trevis Gipson to operate as the Panthers' top reserve edge rushers while Umanmielen is out in Week 9.