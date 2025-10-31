Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Out for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Umanmielen (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
The 2025 third-round pick from Ole Miss didn't practice all week due to an ankle injury, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Expect Thomas Incoom and Trevis Gipson to operate as the Panthers' top reserve edge rushers while Umanmielen is out in Week 9.
More News
-
Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Returns to game•
-
Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Exits with back injury•
-
Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Practicing in full again•
-
Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: X-rays clean•
-
Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Ruled out for rest of Thursday•