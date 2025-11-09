Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Umanmielen has a groin injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.
The depth linebacker did not record a stat before leaving the contest. Umanmielen entered the day with nine tackles (five solo), including 1.5 sacks, on the year.
More News
-
Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Returns to practice•
-
Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Out for Week 9•
-
Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Returns to game•
-
Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Exits with back injury•
-
Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Practicing in full again•