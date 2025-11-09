default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Umanmielen has a groin injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

The depth linebacker did not record a stat before leaving the contest. Umanmielen entered the day with nine tackles (five solo), including 1.5 sacks, on the year.

More News