Panthers' Princely Umanmielen: Returns to game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Umanmielen (back) has returned to Sunday's contest against the Jets, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.
Umanmielen exited the game after making a hit on the quarterback Justin Fields. The 23-year-old returns as a depth piece behind linebacker D.J. Wonnum.
