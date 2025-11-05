Umanmielen (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Umanmielen was sidelined for Carolina's Week 9 win over the Packers due to an ankle injury, but Wednesday's full practice suggests he's moved past the issue. The rookie from Ole Miss has tallied nine total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, through his first eight NFL games. He's likely to continue operating as one of the Panthers' top reserve edge rushers in the Week 10 matchup against the Saints.