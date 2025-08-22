Umanmielen (shoulder) underwent X-rays, which came back clean, after Thursday's 19-10 preseason loss to the Steelers, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Umanmielen left Thursday's contest in the first half after suffering a shoulder injury, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. The edge rusher said that his X-rays didn't reveal anything, and he thinks he'll be fine. Umanmielen will now shift his focus to ensuring he's ready for Week 1 versus the Jaguars on Sept. 7.