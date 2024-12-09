Blackshear (chest) is considered day-to-day after suffering a blunt-force contusion during Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Blackshear's injury felt significant enough that he went to the hospital after suffering it, but he was ultimately released and it doesn't appear he'll be out long-term. According to Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Mike Boone will step into the No. 2 running back role while Blackshear is evaluated.
