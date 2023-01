Blackshear appeared in 13 games during the 2022 season, rushing 23 times for 77 yards and three touchdowns and catching 10 of 12 targets for 93 yards.

Blackshear also occasionally handled return duties, taking 19 kickoffs back for 513 yards and six punts for 55 yards. With his rookie campaign now complete, Blackshear will hope to make the Panthers' roster again next season and serve in a similar depth role.