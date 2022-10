Blackshear's likely to see more touches on offense in the aftermath of Christian McCaffrey being traded to San Francisco, Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer reports.

D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard may not be the only beneficiaries of the star running back's departure. Williams believes Blackshear will be used as a receiving threat out of the backfield. The Former Bills practice squad member has showcased the ability to make people miss in the open field as a return man on special teams.