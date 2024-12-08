Blackshear is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 14 game against Philadelphia due to a chest issue, Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site reports.

Blackshear's activity prior to getting hurt included a 26-yard kick return and a one-yard punt return. After his exit, Deven Thompkins came in to field the next Eagles punt. Blackshear typically plays almost exclusively on special teams, as he doesn't have a touch over 11 offensive snaps this season.