Blackshear carried the ball eight times for 31 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason loss to the Giants.

The second-year running back led the Panthers in rushing yards and scored the team's only TD on the ground. Blackshear's fantasy appeal could be on the rise, as Miles Sanders (groin) once again wasn't in the lineup and Chuba Hubbard (ankle) didn't return after getting injured on the first play of the second quarter. However, it was Spencer Brown (10 carries for 26 yards, one catch for seven yards) who took over for Hubbard, while Blackshear didn't see his first touch on offense until late in the third quarter. Should the injuries to Sanders and Hubbard linger into the regular season, it's not yet clear whether Blackshear or Brown would assume lead duties.