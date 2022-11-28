Blackshear didn't get any carries but caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Broncos. He also started at punt returner and gained 44 yards on five returns but lost a fumble.

Blackshear played just three offensive snaps, minimizing his contribution. Although he was promoted to Carolina's punt returner following Shi Smith's fumbles in Week 11, a second-quarter muff caused Blackshear to temporarily be replaced by Smith for one return. While Blackshear later reclaimed the role and had a 21-yard return earlier, his miscue leaves an area to monitor on special teams once the Panthers reconvene from their bye week.