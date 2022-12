Blackshear rushed three times for three yards and a touchdown in Week 16's 37-23 win over the Lions. He also caught his only target for 12 yards.

Blackshear has now found pay dirt in back-to-back games, with his latest touchdown opening the scoring from seven yards in the first quarter. Although his involvement was restricted on a day when top tailbacks D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard both rushed for at least 125 yards, Blackshear has done well from his third-string role of late.