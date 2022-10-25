Blackshear lost five yards on his two carries in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers.

Blackshear was handed the first touches of his NFL career after the Panthers traded star tailback Christian McCaffrey late last week. While D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard split most of the backfield workload in the wake of McCaffrey's departure, Blackshear got involved for a little bit during the second half Sunday, when Hubbard exited due to an ankle injury. Should Hubbard be slowed ahead of Week 8's matchup versus the Buccaneers, Blackshear could get more reps than usual, but his fantasy stock is otherwise rather restricted.