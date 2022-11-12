Blackshear rushed six times for 32 yards in Thursday night's 25-15 win over the Falcons.
Blackshear ranked third among Carolina's tailbacks in snaps but garnered one more carry than backup Chuba Hubbard. Although Hubbard returning from an ankle injury gives the Panthers more quality depth behind starter D'Onta Foreman -- who rushed 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown Thursday -- Blackshear remaining in the rotation helps preserve a bit of fantasy value.
More News
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Scores first touchdown•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Only two carries•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Preparing for larger role•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Gets first carries•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Could have role on O moving forward•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Will sit Sunday•