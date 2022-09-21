The Panthers signed Blackshear to their active roster off the Bills' practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reprots.

Blackshear had a strong preseason with the Bills after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech and landed a practice-squad deal with Buffalo after being waived ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The Panthers' haven't released their official Wednesday injury report yet, but it appears like their running back room is healthy, suggesting Blackshear will likely operate on special teams.