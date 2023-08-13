Blackshear rushed once for two yards and caught both of his targets for four yards in Saturday's 27-0 preseason loss to the Jets. He also returned two kickoffs for 37 yards and one punt for 10 yards.

Blackshear is currently competing with Spencer Brown for Carolina's third-string running back job. Although Brown led the team with eight rushes for 34 yards compared to Blackshear's minimal offensive output, the latter's value on special teams could work to his advantage in making the 53-man roster.