Blackshear is a part of the Panthers' initial 53-man roster following roster cuts Tuesday, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Blackshear joins Miles Sanders (groin) and Chuba Hubbard as the running backs to make the team, while Carolina moved on from Spencer Brown (Tuesday) and Camerun Peoples (Saturday) in recent days. In three preseason appearances, Blackshear fared OK, turning 12 carries into 42 yards and one touchdown, hauling in all three targets for six yards and returning one kickoff for 29 yards. There's an expectation that Sanders will be healthy Week 1, so Blackshear may have to bide his time on special teams while waiting for an opportunity on offense behind Sanders and Hubbard.