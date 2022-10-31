Blackshear rushed two times for one yard in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons.

Blackshear played only nine offensive snaps, featuring for less than both starter D'Onta Foreman and practice-squad call up Spencer Brown. Although Brown reverted back to the practice team Monday, his six carries for 27 yards could make him Carolina's preferred backup for Foreman should Chuba Hubbard (ankle) remain sidelined for Week 9's game versus the Bengals.