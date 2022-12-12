Blackshear rushed four times for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also caught his only target for 17 yards.

Blackshear made a big impact from his third-string role, helping seal the game with an eight-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter. With D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard ahead of him, Blackshear's opportunities should remain limited going forward, but his efficiency Sunday could keep him involved with spare snaps in Week 15 versus the Steelers.