Blackshear (ankle) is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason contest against the Steelers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Blackshear sustained an ankle injury in the third quarter, which could bring his night to an early end. The running back logged 11 carries for 35 yards, while also catching both of his targets for eight yards prior to his departure.

