Blackshear (chest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Blackshear was unable to practice in any capacity Wednesday, so it's encouraging to see his activity level increase. With Jonathon Brooks (knee - ACL) done for the year, Blackshear could see increased depth opportunities behind starter Chuba Hubbard if he's able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Avoids significant injury•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Undergoes further tests at hospital•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Won't return to Week 14 matchup•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Dealing with chest injury•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Logs full practice Thursday•