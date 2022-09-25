site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-raheem-blackshear-will-sit-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Will sit Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Blackshear (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Saints, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Blackshear was signed off the Bills' practice squad Wednesday. What role he may ultimately earn with the Panthers remains to be seen, however the rookie will sit for his first game with the team.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read