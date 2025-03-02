The Panthers aren't planning to tender Blackshear, which will make him an unrestricted free agent, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Blackshear entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, so the Panthers could ensure they keep him by tendering him and matching any offer from another club. However, Carolina doesn't appear to be taking that direction, which will instead allow Blackshear to enter unrestricted free agency. The 26-year-old saw limited work on offense in 2024 (his third NFL campaign), compiling 15 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown over 16 contests without getting any looks in the passing game. However, he served as Carolina's top kickoff and punt returner, so the Panthers will need to find a replacement for those roles if they do indeed elect to part ways with Blackshear.