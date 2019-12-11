Play

The Panthers signed Wilson to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wilson played a game with the Cardinals in October but was cut soon after. However, the fifth-year linebacker played 16 games with the Rams last season, so he'll add valued depth to the team's front seven.

