Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Back at practice
Gaulden (back) participated in Tuesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Gaulden has missed the last few practices with back tightness, but it appears he has worked his way past it. He will now be able to put in some work leading up to the team's first preseason game Thursday.
More News
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Nursing back tightness•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Lobbying for starting gig•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Could play slot cornerback•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Healthy to enter Week 9•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Sidelined for Week 8•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Doubtful for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
WR Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...