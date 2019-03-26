Gaulden will see the opportunity to take reps in the slot this offseason, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gaulden spent most of his rookie season as a reserve option in Carolina's secondary, ending the year with 17 tackles and one pass defended over 15 games. The 2018 third-round pick logged 144 defensive snaps. He'll compete with Corn Elder for reps in nickel packages this offseason.