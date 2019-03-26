Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Could play slot cornerback
Gaulden will see the opportunity to take reps in the slot this offseason, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Gaulden spent most of his rookie season as a reserve option in Carolina's secondary, ending the year with 17 tackles and one pass defended over 15 games. The 2018 third-round pick logged 144 defensive snaps. He'll compete with Corn Elder for reps in nickel packages this offseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...