Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Going to Carolina

The Panthers selected Gaulden in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 85th overall.

A respected cornerback at Tennessee, Gaulden's dud combine showing (4.61-second 40, 30-inch vertical, 11.5 agility score) should convince the Panthers to move him to safety. The Panthers certainly have a need at the position with only the 37-year-old Mike Adams penciled in for much in particular. If he earns a starting role, Gaulden will need to be on the watch list for IDP impact despite his lack of obvious upside.