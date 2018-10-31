Gaulden (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Gaulden was inactive for Sunday's win over the Ravens due to an ankle injury, but appears to have fully progressed through his recovery. The rookie third-round pick has not played more than 15 defensive snaps since Week 3, and will serve as a reserve member of Carolina's secondary against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

