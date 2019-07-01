Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Lobbying for starting gig
Gaulden is in the mix for the starting free safety job, Max Henson of Panthers.com reports.
Gaulden was selected in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Tennesee, and after registering 17 tackles in his rookie campaign, he's put himself in a position to potentially open the 2019 season as the starting free safety alongside Eric Reid. "The one position is the free safety spot," stated head coach Ron Rivera. "We've got to see who is going to step up and take that lead." Even if Gaulden doesn't emerge as the starter, he could see time as a nickel or dime corner for the Panthers this year.
