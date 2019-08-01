Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Nursing back tightness
Gaulden did not practice Thursday due to back tightness, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Gaulden is currently looking to compete for a starting job in the Panthers' secondary. Fortunately for him, the issue is considered minor, so at this point, Gaulden is likely day-to-day with the injury.
