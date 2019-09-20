Play

Gaulden (groin) is ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Gaulden will miss his second straight game. He normally plays in a reserve role and on special teams, and he made one tackle on 18 defensive snaps in Week 1. Ross Cockrell will likely replace Gaulden as a limited-use safety.

