Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Out for Sunday's contest
Gaulden (groin) is ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Gaulden will miss his second straight game. He normally plays in a reserve role and on special teams, and he made one tackle on 18 defensive snaps in Week 1. Ross Cockrell will likely replace Gaulden as a limited-use safety.
More News
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Won't play Thursday•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Back at practice•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Nursing back tightness•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Lobbying for starting gig•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Could play slot cornerback•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Healthy to enter Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 3 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Trust Panthers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...