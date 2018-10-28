Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Sidelined for Week 8
Gaulden (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Gaulden's injury prevented him from practicing Thursday and Friday, resulting in him carrying a doubtful designation into the weekend. The reserve safety hasn't been a major part of Carolina's defensive backfield rotation during his rookie season, logging no more than 27 defensive snaps in any given week.
