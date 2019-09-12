Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Won't play Thursday
Gaulden (groin) is listed as inactive for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Gaulden's absence will hurt Carolina's depth at safety. He missed the week's first two practice sessions but was a limited participant Wednesday. With the 2018 third-round pick out due to a groin injury, undrafted rookie linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk has the opportunity to make his NFL debut as a special-teams contributor.
