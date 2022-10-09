Higgins (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 clash against the 49ers, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.

The veteran wideout was active last week yet never logged a snap despite the absence of Laviska Shenault (hamstring), and despite the latter remaining out Sunday, Higgins is assured of not seeing any action for the second straight game. Higgins' inactive status Sunday should bump Terrace Marshall up to the No. 4 wideout role against San Francisco.