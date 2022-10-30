Higgins (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Higgins hasn't seen his role change despite the trade of Robbie Anderson to the cardinals. The veteran receiver will work to earn the chance to play in Week 9 against the Bengals.
