Higgins caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Friday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Higgins started with fellow wideouts DJ Moore (shoulder), Robbie Anderson (quadriceps) and Terrace Marshall (hamstring) sitting out. Although Carolina's passing game wasn't able to do much, Higgins' involvement enabled him further opportunities to get live reps within a new scheme. After coming over from the Browns this offseason, Higgins has impressed with his veteran reliability, Augusta Stone of the team's official site reports. Given his familiarity from playing with quarterback Baker Mayfield in Cleveland, as well as the aforementioned injuries currently nagging Carolina's receiving corps, Higgins' stock as a depth option is trending up at the moment.