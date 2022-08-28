Higgins didn't catch his only target in Friday's 21-0 preseason win over the Bills.
Higgins saw Shi Smith start ahead of him alongside DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall. While Smith finished with three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in 22 snaps, Higgins couldn't get onto the stat sheet in 25 snaps. As the preseason now concludes, it'll be interesting to see how Higgins and Smith are incorporated behind Moore, Robbie Anderson and Marshall in Carolina's first-team offense.
More News
-
Panthers' Rashard Higgins: Makes two grabs•
-
Panthers' Rashard Higgins: Scores to start preseason•
-
Panthers' Rashard Higgins: Reunited with Mayfield in Carolina•
-
Panthers' Rashard Higgins: Joining Panthers•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Not expected back•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Won't return Sunday•