Higgins was active but did not play a single snap in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Browns.

Higgins was anticipated to serve as Carolina's third or fourth wideout against his former team, but with both him and Terrace Marshall curiously being stuck on the sidelines all game, Shi Smith took on that complementary role. Ahead of Week 2's matchup versus the Giants, it'll be interesting to hear an explanation for Higgins' lack of involvement, but it certainly didn't offer an encouraging start to his time with the Panthers.