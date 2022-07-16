Higgins' familiarity with new Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield could benefit his chances of carving out a meaningful role, Joseph Person of The Atlantic reports.

Higgins has played alongside Mayfield for each of the quarterback's four NFL seasons. He posted a career-high 599 yards and four touchdowns for the Browns in 2020 and will hope to reignite such chemistry with Mayfield now that the signal-caller has been traded to the Panthers. Although Sam Darnold will also be competing for Carolina's starting quarterback job, Higgins' experience with Mayfield should offer him comfort as he strives to push Terrace Marshall for the team's third-wideout role.