Higgins caught all three of his targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 23-21 preseason win over the Commanders.

Higgins scored Carolina's first touchdown by hauling in an eight-yard pass from Sam Darnold, who entered the game behind Baker Mayfield at quarterback. With top wideout DJ Moore sitting out with a sore shoulder, Higgins played the entire first half. In finding the end zone, he did well in his quest to carve out a significant role behind starters Moore and Robbie Anderson, with second-year wideout Terrace Marshall (lower leg) missing a chance to distinguish himself Saturday while sidelined.