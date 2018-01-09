Panthers' Rasheed Bailey: Remains with Carolina
Bailey signed a reserve/future contract with the Panthers on Monday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Bailey reached an injury settlement with the Chargers in early September and finished the season on the Panthers' practice squad. The 24-year-old would likely need to make significant strides and be a special teams contributor to crack the 53-man roster in 2018.
